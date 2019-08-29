Home

Pinkney-Smith Funeral Home
21400 SE Hawthorne Rd
Hawthorne, FL 32640
(352) 481-2903
ETTA MAE HOWELL

ETTA MAE HOWELL Obituary
HOWELL, ETTA MAE, 60
Etta M. Howell of Gainesville transitioned on August 23, 2019. She's survived by a son, Detron S. Howell, Gainesville, FL; a sister, Marlene Howell-Hayes (Lester), Gainesville, FL; brothers, Thomas Lee Bryant (Wanda), of Alabama, Charles Bryant, (Tonya), Williston, FL; stepbrother, Nick Bryant; other relatives and friends.
Celebration of Life Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Third Bethel Baptist Church, Rochelle Community, Rev. Edward Starling is Pastor, Prophet John K, Bradley is officiating & eulogist. Burial will be in St. Paul Memorial Cemetery. Viewing on Friday at PINKNEY-SMITH FUNERAL HOME of Hawthorne 3 p.m. - 7 p.m. and Saturday at the church 10:30 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. No viewing after the eulogy.
PINKNEY-SMITH FUNERAL HOME OF HAWTHORNE
www.pinkney-smithfuneralhome.com.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019
