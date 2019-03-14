|
KNIGHT, EUGENE CHARLES
'LANKY'/ 'LANK CHAIN'
Eugene Charles Knight, age 66, Retired Cook, son of the late Charles Akins Sr. & Fannie Knight Newsome and an avid Fisherman, suddenly left this earthly scene on February 28, 2019 at the Leesburg Regional Medical Center (Leesburg, FL).
The Services of Love will be held 3:00PM Saturday, March 16, 2019, at the Female Protective Society Temple (Gainesville, FL) with Min. Harry B. Jones delivering the Eulogy. The Burial will follow at the Daysville Community Cemetery. Mr. Knight will be viewed at the Funeral Home on Friday 2:00-7:00PM - At the Temple on Saturday 30 Minutes prior to the Services - And with the Processional.
Special Memories will remain children - Crystal Johnson, Jasmine Jordan, Takila Dawson (Nicholas Sessions - deceased); 9 grandchildren; 1 great grand; sisters - Gloria Baugh (& Charles), Linda Daniels, Marilyn Stinson (& Neal), Mormetha Johnson, Willie Gay Jenkins, Ella Jenkins, Cynthia Akins Williams, Tina Akins and Shantell Chisom (Barbara Akins Williams - deceased); brothers - David Knight, Lloyd Akins and McKinley Newsome (& Angela), Charles Akins (& Agnes) and Wayne Akins (& Mary); nieces, nephews, cousins & friends.
Arrangements Entrusted To DUNCAN BROTHERS'
FUNERAL HOME
428 NW 8TH St
Gainesville, FL
Published in Gainesville Sun from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019