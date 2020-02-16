|
SHUEY, EUGENE E.
Eugene 'Gene' E. Shuey, age 82, passed away on January 13, 2020, in Gainesville, Florida. Gene was born in Eden Township, Ohio, to Arlington W. and Martha Shuey.
He attended local schools and graduated from Melmore High School, a class of sixteen. Further education included Heidelberg College, Bowling Green State University (B.S.B.A. 1961), and University of Florida Law School (J.D. 1967).
Gene served in the U.S. Army from 1961-1964, where he was an instructor at the Army Intelligence School, Ft. Holabird, Baltimore, Maryland. He met his future wife, Pauline, while living in Baltimore.
In 1964, Gene and Pauline married and moved to Gainesville, Florida, where Gene earned his J.D. Degree at the University of Florida. Upon graduation in 1967, they moved to West Palm Beach, Florida, where Gene practiced law for 40 years. He returned to Gainesville, Florida, in 2007.
His favorite pastimes included fishing, stained glass, photography, traveling and he loved flying.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 55 years, Pauline; brothers Donald W. Shuey and Allen G. Shuey; and sister, Ruth Ann Rupe.
Celebration of Life will take place at 10:00 AM, Saturday, February 22, 2020, Haven Hospice Chapel, E.T. York Care Center, 4200 NW 90th Boulevard, Gainesville, Florida 32606. Burial will take place at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, Florida, at a later date.
For those wishing to make a memorial donation, please consider Haven Hospice, 4200 NW 90th Boulevard, Gainesville, Florida 32606-3809, or the .
As Gene would say, do something nice for yourself in his memory.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020