GAINEY, EUGENE
Reverend Eugene Gainey, age 87 passed away February 4, 2020 at the Plaza Rehabilitation Center, Gainesville, FL. Rev. Gainey moved to Gainesville from High Springs in 1951, and later became Pastor of First Missionary Baptist Church where he served until his retirement. He was Pastor Emeritus, past Moderator of the Jerusalem Association, past Mason, past member of the Ministerial Alliance, and member of the Board of Trustees for the Florida General Convention.
He is survived by his wife, Jerlene Gainey, Gainesville, FL, son, Detrick L. Gainey, Gainesville, FL, daughter, Gloria J. Simmons (Kenneth), Gainesville, FL, two grandchildren, Jessica Simmons, Gainesville, FL, Taylor Simmons, Gainesville, FL, and two great grandchildren.
Funeral Services for Rev. Gainey will be held, 11:00am, Saturday, February 14, 2020 at First Missionary Baptist Church, Rev. Tyrone Blue, Eulogist; burial will follow in Forest Meadows Memorial Park, East., Gainesville, FL. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Ave., Gainesville, FL.
Rev. Gainey will repose at First Baptist Missionary Baptist Church from 2:00pm until 6:00pm on Friday, February 14, 2020, and on Saturday at the Church from 10:00am until the hour of Service. The family will receive friends Friday at the Church from 4:30pm until 5:30pm. Family and friends are asked to meet on Saturday at the home of Rev. and Mrs. Gainey, 1343 S.E. 3rd Terrace, Gainesville, at 10:15am to form the Cortege.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020