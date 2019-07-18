|
COBB, EUGENE LOUIS
Eugene Louis Cobb, age 77 was called to rest by his Heavenly Father on July 8, 2019 at Shands.
Mr. Cobb from Greenville, FL attended Greenville Training School receiving his degree as a Home Improvement Contractor. He was a faithful member of First Missionary Baptist Church.
Public viewing will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019 at Washington Funeral Home Chapel from 2 PM until 7 PM.. at the church on Saturday, July 20, 2019 one hour prior to service and with the Processional.
Funeral Service Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 11:00 AM First Missionary Baptist Church, Gainesville, Dr. Tyrone A. Blue Senior Pastor/ Teacher and Eulogist. Burial at Pine Grove Cemetery .
Precious Memories will remain in the hearts of his lovely wife of 55 1/2 years Carrie, daughter Kimberly Cobb, son Kevin Louis Cobb (Angela), brothers; Ernest Cobb (Geraldine), Howard Cobb, Bernese (Bob) Cobb (Betty); sisters Joyce Sirois (Brain), Gloria Wilson (Albert), Ann Johnson (Christopher), Alfreda Young (Fletcher), Kathryn Washington, 8 grandchildren, a host of nieces and nephews who affectionately called him, Uncle Louis'.
Processional will form at the home of Mr. & Mrs. Cobb 816 SE 19th St, Gainesville FL, at 10:00 AM.
Arrangements By: WASHINGTON FUNERAL HOME: 3809 East University Ave, Gainesville, FL.
(352) 372-3328
Published in Gainesville Sun from July 18 to July 19, 2019