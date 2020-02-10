Home

Evans-Carter Funeral Home
18724 N Main St
High Springs, FL 32643
(386) 454-2444
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
2:00 PM
Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church
Eugene Pelham McGehee Sr.

Eugene Pelham McGehee Sr. Obituary
McGEHEE, SR.,
EUGENE PELHAM
Eugene Pelham McGehee, Sr., 82, lifetime Alachua County resident found peace from this life on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at North Florida Regional Medical Center following a long illness. He was a beloved husband and father.
His entire life was devoted to farming. He was a member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, Alachua County Farm Bureau, and a graduate of Newberry High School.
Survivors include his wife of 56 years Carolyn Summers McGehee, daughter Carol Jean Mecca, Ocala, FL; and two sons, William (Marcy) and Warren McGehee, Newberry, FL; three sisters, Elaine Mitchell, Pensacola, FL, Linda Boggs and Kathleen Martin, both of Newberry, FL; one brother, Don McGehee, Newberry, FL; and two granddaughters, Whitney and Melissa Mecca. He was preceded in death by a son, Eugene Pelham McGehee, Jr.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 pm, Wednesday, February 12th at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church with visitation 1:00-2:00 pm at the church. Interment will be at Forest Grove Cemetery, Alachua, FL.
Arrangements under the care of Evans-Carter Funeral Home, High Springs, FL,
386-454-2444.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020
