|
|
McGEHEE, SR.,
EUGENE PELHAM
Eugene Pelham McGehee, Sr., 82, lifetime Alachua County resident found peace from this life on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at North Florida Regional Medical Center following a long illness. He was a beloved husband and father.
His entire life was devoted to farming. He was a member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, Alachua County Farm Bureau, and a graduate of Newberry High School.
Survivors include his wife of 56 years Carolyn Summers McGehee, daughter Carol Jean Mecca, Ocala, FL; and two sons, William (Marcy) and Warren McGehee, Newberry, FL; three sisters, Elaine Mitchell, Pensacola, FL, Linda Boggs and Kathleen Martin, both of Newberry, FL; one brother, Don McGehee, Newberry, FL; and two granddaughters, Whitney and Melissa Mecca. He was preceded in death by a son, Eugene Pelham McGehee, Jr.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 pm, Wednesday, February 12th at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church with visitation 1:00-2:00 pm at the church. Interment will be at Forest Grove Cemetery, Alachua, FL.
Arrangements under the care of Evans-Carter Funeral Home, High Springs, FL,
386-454-2444.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020