ROGERS, EUGENE
Eugene Rogers was born in Abilene, Texas on May 22, 1940 to his parents Lorene Johnson Rogers and Gilbert Wagoner. During his teenage years, Herbert Rogers adopted him. Eugene was the eldest child and had an impeccable work ethic at a young age. He worked part-time and was a straight-A student.
After graduating high school, he attended Columbia University and Stanford University before earning his Bachelor's degree from Arizona State University. He served in the United States Air Force and retired after 22 years of service as a Major.
Eugene was musically gifted as well. He had a deep melodious voice that was versatile enough to sing any genre. He sang in bands alongside popular jazz artists like Billy Eckstine and Lionel Hampton during their Las Vegas shows.
Eugene was an avid yachter, and he loved to dance. He was known as 'Gene, Gene the Dancing Machine' to many.
In 1979, Eugene founded RCF Information Systems, Inc., which provides information technology solutions throughout the United States, and is still in operation today. JD Power & Associates recognized him as Entrepreneur of the Year for small businesses that same year.
On July 2, 2019, Eugene transitioned from this earthly life. Preceding his death are his mother, father, stepfather, and siblings: Earl Lee Perry, Doris Perry, and Chauncey Rogers.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Diana Rogers; his two children, Eugene Rogers Jr. (Yahri) and Alicia Rogers; his stepsons, Mike Dalton and Nate Dalton; his siblings, Charles Rogers, Barbara Butler (Jimmie), Marilyn Pitts, and Lawrence 'Apollo' Rogers; 6 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, and a host of relatives and friends.
