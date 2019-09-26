|
MILES, EUGENE V.
Mr. Eugene V. Miles of Gainesville, Florida quietly laid down the troubles of this world Tuesday, September 17, 2019. Celebration of Life service for Mr. Miles will take place Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 11:00AM from Phillip & Wiley Mortuary Chapel, 310 State Road 26 Melrose, FL. Pastor R.J. Hines officiating; Elder Sam Woulard Eulogist. Place of eternal rest will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery. Public visitation will take place FRIDAY at the Mortuary from 12:00PM-7:00PM, and Saturday from 10:00AM-11:00AM. Mr. Miles leaves to cherish his memories Parents: Gail Hughes & Eugene Miles; three children: Star, Toryanna, and Eugene Miles, Jr.; and a host of siblings, uncles other family and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the chapel at 10:00AM.
phillipwiley.com
352-475-2000
Published in Gainesville Sun from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019