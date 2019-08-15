|
|
WHITE,
EUGENE 'SOOK', 71
Eugene White of Forest, MS transitioned August 4, 2019. He retired from Crom Corporation and a 1965 graduate of Central Academy High School, Palatka, FL. Preceded in death by his parents, Beatrice White-Ellis and Charlie Bessent; brother, Bobby Edwards. Survived by his wife, Nena White; children, Michelle Crumpton, Shawn Crumpton-Parmar (Sunny), Eugene Laron White (Alfreda), Margo White, Eugenia White-Harrison (Mikarl), Doretha White, Brianna White; 21 grandchildren, 18, great grandchildren; siblings, Linda Campbell, Flora Samuels (Sidney), Janice Young-King; other relatives and friends.
Memorial Celebration of Life Service will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Trinity United Missionary Baptist Church 146 South County Road 21, Hawthorne, FL, Dr. Clarence Woods is Pastor, Rev. Nathan Sommons is Officiating. Family will meet at the church 1:45 p.m.
PINKNEY-SMITH FUNERAL HOME OF HAWTHORNE www.pinkney-smithfuneralhome.com.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019