Eula Crider Brabham
Starke - Eula Mae Crider Brabham passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020 in St. Augustine, Florida at the age of 87. She was born in Citra, Florida on April 23, 1933 to Godfrey Lorenzo Crider and Edith Beatrice Sikes Crider and spent a large part of her childhood in Micanopy. She graduated from P. K Yonge High School in Gainesville where she pitched on the softball team. She married John Brabham and accompanied him to Atlanta while he attended seminary. In addition to serving in the role of the preacher's wife and mother of five children, she held secretarial and administrative assistant positions at numerous locations including Broward Community College, North Florida Community College, Cordis Corporation, and the Sarasota District of the United Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Rev. John R. Brabham, Sr., her son John R. Brabham, Jr., her son-in-law Gary Vaughn, her brother Rudolph Crider, and her sisters Grace Thomas, Nell Albert, and Mary Smith. She is survived by her daughter Judy Vaughn of St. Augustine, her sons Jim (Tina) of Boynton Beach, Joe (Virginia) of Lake Worth, Jeff (Sandy) of Port Orange, her daughter-in-law Karen of Spring Hill, her brother Owen Lorenzo Crider of New Bern, N. C., seven grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. There will be a graveside service on Saturday, December 5 at 12:00 noon. It will be held at the Micanopy Historic Cemetery with Rev. Beth Snarr of the First United Methodist Church of Gainesville officiating. Arrangements are in the care of MILAM FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES 311 S. Main Street Gainesville, FL 32601 (352) 376-5361 www.milamfh.com