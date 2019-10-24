Home

EULA LEE BOSTICK

EULA LEE BOSTICK Obituary
BOSTICK, EULA LEE
CARNEGIE
Mrs. Eula Lee Carnegie Bostick, 90, of Tampa, Florida, passed away on October 18, 2019.
She is survived by 5 children, Mack C. Bostick, Jr.; Maria A. Fraley, Monty L. Bostick (Treasa); Vincent A. Bostick (Vel) and Calvin Bostick.
Services will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019, 11am, at St. Luke A.M.E. Church, 2709 N 25th St. Tampa. Interment will follow in the Rest Haven Memorial Park, 4615 E. Hanna Tampa. Wake services will be held on Friday at Ray Williams Funeral Home, 301 N Howard Ave. Tampa from 5-7pm.
Services are under the
Professional Care of Carnegie
Funeral Home (217 SE 4th Ave.) Chiefland, Florida.
(352) 493-1857
'Providing Everlasting
Memories and Love'
Published in Gainesville Sun from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019
