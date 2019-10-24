|
BOSTICK, EULA LEE
CARNEGIE
Mrs. Eula Lee Carnegie Bostick, 90, of Tampa, Florida, passed away on October 18, 2019.
She is survived by 5 children, Mack C. Bostick, Jr.; Maria A. Fraley, Monty L. Bostick (Treasa); Vincent A. Bostick (Vel) and Calvin Bostick.
Services will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019, 11am, at St. Luke A.M.E. Church, 2709 N 25th St. Tampa. Interment will follow in the Rest Haven Memorial Park, 4615 E. Hanna Tampa. Wake services will be held on Friday at Ray Williams Funeral Home, 301 N Howard Ave. Tampa from 5-7pm.
Services are under the
Professional Care of Carnegie
Funeral Home (217 SE 4th Ave.) Chiefland, Florida.
(352) 493-1857
'Providing Everlasting
Memories and Love'
Published in Gainesville Sun from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019