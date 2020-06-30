ERGLE,

EVA COX PRESSLEY

Eva Cox Pressley Ergle, 94 years old, of Alachua passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at her son's home in Alachua, Florida after an extended illness.

Commital funeral service will be held at New Oak Grove Baptist Church cemetery on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 11:00 AM with Dustin Malphurs and Zeb Cook officiating. Burial/Interment will follow at New Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Evans and Carter Funeral Home of High Springs, Florida are handling the funeral arrangements.

Eva Pressley Ergle was born in Alachua, Florida to George and Martha Cox on August 21, 1925. She worked at Copeland Sausage Company of Alachua, Florida and North Florida Regional Hospital of Gainesville, Florida for a number of years, She was actively involved in her church until physically unable to attend. .She enjoyed gardening and flowers all of her life, Eva Pressley Ergle was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years Murrell Pressley and by her husband of 14 years WH Ergle. She was also preceded in death by a son, Donald Pressley.

Eva Pressley Ergle is survived by a son Glenn Pressley (June) and a daughter Sharon Dale Malphurs (Terry) and a daughter-in-law Sheri Pressley. She is also survived by a sister Della Cox and 6 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Gideons International. Condolences may be left in Eva Pressley Ergle online guestbook.

Arrangements under the care of Evan Carter Funeral Home, High Springs,

386-454-2444.



