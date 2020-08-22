HINES, EVAN NICHOLLSEvan Nicholls Hines, beloved son of Caroline Nicholls Hines and Dennis August Hines, brother of Andrew August Hines died August 12, 2020 at his home in Gainesville.Evan was born in Gainesville. He attended J.J. Finley Elementary, Howard Bishop Middle School, graduating from Gainesville High School in 2012. Evan played tennis, baseball, and football for GHS and he rowed one year for GAR, the local rowing team. His favorite sport was baseball. He played several years on a local AAU team 'The Gainesville Gators'. Even though he was a FSU fan he sold beverages with his friends at UF football games and attended countless Gator baseball games. Evan and Andrew enjoyed a mutual love of sports.Evan was energetic, loving and a generous, caring friend. He loved living down the street from his oldest friend Holden James Kortus. They spent many hours on their bikes, playing outdoors and exploring the numerous creeks in the Florida Park neighborhood.He learned to cook from his mother, Caroline and grandfather Jay. He developed and applied these skills under the guidance of Bert Gill at Mildred's Big City Food, John Prosser at Civilization, and Adam Fehrenbacher at Fehrenbacher's Artisan Sausage. We are eternally grateful to those who loved Evan and helped him grow in his career.Evan was an animal lover and had grown up with many dogs and cats. He cared deeply for all his pets but the animals he loved the most were his family dog Rose and his cat Dude he shared with Whittni.While not known for his love of reading, Evan loved the Harry Potter book series and listened to the audio books numerous times while driving to and from Virginia.Evan was an avid outdoorsman. He spent many summers in Yorktown, Virginia with his grandparents and brother at his family's cottage on the Poquoson River. Many hours were spent fishing and crabbing with cousins, uncles and friends. He learned to hunt in Fredericksburg, Virginia at Buckridge Farm with his uncle Jim and family friend J. Kenneth Bowman. We remember fondly many camping trips with family friends and celebrations spent at the Carr Farm in Micanopy.Evan's impish grin and twinkle in his eyes will be missed by anyone who knew him.Evan is survived by his parents, Dennis August Hines, Caroline Nicholls Hines, brother Andrew August Hines and his paternal grandmother Eileen C. Hines. His uncles Patrick James Hines, Jay Clarkson Dewing and James Douglas Dewing. Aunts Michelle Ann Hines, Susan Phillips Dewing and Maria King Dewing. Cousins Ian Patrick Hines, Katelyn Elizabeth Wagner, Carra Julia Dewing and Colleen Nicholls Dewing.He is also survived by his fiancée Whittni Elizabeth Hostetler of Sarasota, Florida. They planned to marry in 2021 at the Baughman center in Gainesville.He is predeceased by his grandparents Jay Norman Dewing and Carra Nicholls Dewing, August William Hines, and his aunt Karen Elizabeth Hines.A celebration honoring Evan's life will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Evan's name to: Humane Society of North Central Florida, 4205 NW 6th Street, Gainesville, FL 32609 or Friends of the Crisis Center, (non-profit), P.O. Box 357284, Gainesville, FL 32635-7284.Please visit his memorial page atwww.williamsthomasFOR FURTHER INFORMATIONWILLIAMS-THOMASDOWNTOWN352-376-7556