ARBOGAST,
EVANGALINE FERN
Evangaline Fern Arbogast, age 85 of Gainesville, went to be with the Lord Monday, June 10, 2019. Evangaline was born November 25, 1933 in Sunbury, Pennsylvania to William R. and Mollie M. Wolfe Trawitz. She graduated from Sunbury High School where she excelled in women's intramural sports. She also sang in the high school chorus and later in choir as an outstanding soprano. She worked as a secretary for several years, having worked for a time for Westinghouse Electric in Sunbury and the unemployment office. Most of her life she was a homemaker and was the most amazing wife, mother and grandmother.
Evangaline is survived by her husband of 66 years, Ned M. Arbogast; children, Lori Swarthout (Norman), Steven L. Arbogast (Sandy), Craig A. Arbogast (Sheila) and Bruce E. Arbogast (Peggy); sisters, Virginia Treas and Betty Wilhour; ten grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
A viewing will be held Friday, June 21, 2019, 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the Jerre Wirt Blank Funeral Home in Sunbury, Pennsylvania. Funeral services will be Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., at the funeral home. Evangaline will be laid to rest in Northumberland Memorial Park in Sunbury. Those who wish may make memorials to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society at
or Haven Hospice, 4200 NW 90th Blvd., Gainesville, FL 32606.
