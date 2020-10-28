Evelina Chevon O'Neal

Gainesville - Evelina Chevon O'Neal, 49, of Gainesville, FL transitioned October 19, 2020. Born to the late Charlie O'Neal Sr. and Ola Mae Simmons O'Neal, she grew up with the Love of Christ in her life. A life long member of Jerusalem Church of God By Faith, Former Choir Director of the Young Adult Choir, President of the Primary Junior Choir, member of the Gainesville District Choir, The Simmons Family Choir. She's a 1988 graduate of Buchholz High School, Cum Laude graduate of Career City College, and currently an Underwriting Senior Data Processor at Tower Hill Insurance Group.

She's survived by her siblings, Charlie O'Neal Jr. (Christina Boyd), Sheila O'Neal Marbury (Marvin) and Roddrick O'Neal, all of Gainesville, FL; sister-in-love, Kereisha; and a host of nieces, nephews, other realtives and friends.

Celebration of Life Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Destiny Community Church, 20820 West Newberry Road, Newberry, FL, Rocky McKinley is Pastor, Minister Jerrod Wilson, Presiding, Elder Terry Lee Jr. is Eulogist. Burial will be in Forest Meadows Cemetery - East. Viewing on Friday at Pinkney-Smith Funeral Home 727 NW 2 Street, Gainesville, FL 2:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

and Saturday at the Church 10:30 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. No viewing after the eulogy. The cortege will form at Sheila and Marvin Marbury home, 611 SE 14 St, Gainesville, FL, 9:45 a.m. Saturday. PINKNEY-SMITH FUNERAL HOME OF GAINESVILLE.



