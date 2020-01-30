|
DORTCH, EVELYN C.
Evelyn C. Dortch, 91, passed away on January 26, 2020 at Suwannee Valley Care Center in Lake City after residing at Oakridge Assisted Living Facility in Mayo for several years. Evelyn was born on November 27, 1928 to John F. & Leta Mae Counselman in Lucedale, Mississippi where she lived on the family farm. Evelyn married Eddie Dortch on June 10, 1951 and moved to Mobile, Alabama where they raised their daughter, Debra. The family moved to Chiefland, Florida in 1965. After her husband's retirement, the two later moved to Gainesville in 1987. Evelyn was a faithful member of Northwest Baptist Church whilst living in Gainesville and made many friends. She enjoyed being a homemaker, working in the yard and spending time with her family. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, granny and great-granny. Evelyn was predeceased by her husband, Eddie, in 1996, son-in-law, Larry Mims, her parents, and eight siblings. She is survived by her daughter, Debra Mims of Perry; granddaughters, Vanessa Taylor (Joey) and Melissa Driskell (Kevin); and 5 great-grandchildren: Hayden, Wyatt and Landen Taylor, and Lara and Logan Driskell.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020