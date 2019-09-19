Home

POWERED BY

Services
Duncan Brothers Funeral Home
428 Nw 8Th St
Gainesville, FL 32601
(352) 376-2437
Resources
More Obituaries for COLSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

COLSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
COLSON Obituary
COLSON,
EVELYN COVINGTON
Evelyn Covington Colson, age 73, Retired Medical Clerk of Shands Hospital & 1965 Graduate of Lincoln High School, surrendered to the Will of God on September 9, 2019 in Gainesville at her residence.
The Homegoing Celebration will be held 2:30PM Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Fairbanks Church of God by Faith (Gainesville, FL), where Elder Jeremiah Lee is Pastor, with her Grandson, Bishop F.L. Hamilton, as Eulogist. The Burial will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery. Mrs. Colson will be viewed at the Funeral Home on Friday 2:00-7:00PM - At the Church on Saturday 30 Minutes prior to the Services - And with the Processional. The Procession will form at Mr. & Mrs. Colson's residence, 5013 SW 67th Terr, Gainesville, at 1:15PM.
Those left to cherish her memory are her loving Husband - Jesse Lee Colson, Sr. of Gainesville, FL; Step Sons - Jesse Colson Jr. (& Dee) of West Palm Beach, FL and Edwin Colson (& Felecia) of Archer, FL; Step Daughters - Doris Watkis (& Trevor) of Ocala, FL, Deloris Booth (& James) of Gainesville, FL, Monae Gillis of Orlando, FL and Jessica Colson and Lashanda Colson of Gainesville, FL; Grandchildren; Brothers - Rainersec Covington (& Marcella) of Ft. Lauderdale, FL and Worley Dixon (& Marguerite) of Miami, FL; Aunt; Mother-In-Law - Edna Colson Graham of Gainesville, FL; other in-laws; nieces, nephews, cousins & friends.
Arrangements Entrusted To DUNCAN BROTHERS'
FUNERAL HOME
428 NW 8TH St
Gainesville, FL
Published in Gainesville Sun from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of 's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now