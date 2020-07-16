BAUGH, EVELYN E.

Ms. Evelyn E. Baugh age 81 passed away July 10, 2020 in Summerfield, FL. Mrs. Baugh was a graduate of A.L. Mebane High School, class of 1957, received her Bachelor of Science degree at Bethune Cookman College, and her Masters' degree from Georgetown University. She was a member of Village View Community Church, and Alpha Kappa Alpha . Sorority, Inc. Mrs. Baugh retired after thirty years as an Educator and Principal. She was preceded in death by her parents, Tressie George, Sr. and Pearlie (Broome) George, and brother, Charles George.

Mrs. Baugh is survived by her husband, John Baugh, Sr., Summerfield, FL, children, John Baugh, Jr., Pittsburg, PA, Robin Stewart (Joseph), Edgewood, MA, brothers, Williams Ricardo George, (Annie), Tressie George (Sadie), both of Gainesville, FL, Daniel A. George, MD, sister-in-law, Jacquelyn Hart George, Gainesville, FL, grandchildren, Brandon Baugh, Brittany Stewart, Joshua Stewart, Sue Layne Gonzalez, and four great grandchildren.

Graveside Services for Mrs. Baugh will be held, 10:00am, Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Newnansville Cemetery, Alachua, FL, Rev. William R. George, Rev. Charles Baugh, conducting the Services; burial will follow immediately after the Services. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.

Mrs. Baugh will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Saturday, July 18th, 2020 from 1:00pm until 6:00pm. Family and friends are asked to meet 9:00am on Sunday at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Charles George, 1236 S.E. 16th Avenue, Gainesville, to form the Cortege.

We ask that you please keep in mind that we are to wear face coverings and adhere to the social distancing directive.

