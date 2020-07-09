McKETTY, EVELYN EVADNE

On Friday, the 3 rd of July, 2020, Evelyn Evadne McKetty (née Dennis) passed peacefully away, a month shy of her 99 th birthday. Evelyn was born in Preston, Cuba, on August 6th , 1921, to Louise and Daniel Dennis. When she was 9, the family (now including four younger sisters) moved to Jamaica - Louise's and Daniel's homeland. It was there, in Carisbrooke, St Elizabeth, that Evelyn grew up. A keen and ambitious pupil, after completing her secondary education, Evelyn went on to study at Bethlehem Teacher Training College for Women in Malvern, St. Elizabeth, where she excelled. In December 1945, teacher's degree in hand, she married Vincent, also a teacher. Together, they had seven children. Evelyn's professional ambitions were not at all dampened by the responsibilities of a large family, however, and she worked for over twenty years as a primary school teacher. She went on to earn a Bachelor's degree in Early Childhood Education from the University of the West Indies and Master's in Education from the University of Florida. She loved teaching and engaging with children. Her final professional post was Director of St. Augustine Day Care in Gainesville Evelyn Evadne adored music - both listening to it and producing it herself. Making music made her day and she strived to learn several instruments. The one she was most proud of, though, and the one she engaged most often, was her voice. She was a proud member of her church choir and always took delight in contributing with a solo. Another love that characterised Evelyn was her love of gardening. She was an aesthetic gardener. Her attention focused on the beauty of her roses, her anthuriums, her orchids, her camellias, her African violets. For her, flower gardens were a piece of heaven on earth. She was also an avid traveller and was always up for an adventure. Her trips abroad included visits to England, France, Germany and Switzerland. Evelyn had a certain calmness about her that all people she came in contact with benefitted from. Her advice was always solicited, and she gave it without being overbearing. Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband, Vincent, and all of her siblings. She is survived by her seven children (Dennis, Joye, Marlene, Carlyle, Everett, Carol and Noel), nine grandchildren (Marlon, Cinque, Camara, McKenna-Louise, Liam, Nicola, Ariadne, Matthew and Marissa), four great-grandchildren (Lewis, Carla, Francis and Cameron), daughters-in-law, grand-daughters-in- law, and sons-in-law as well as many nieces and nephews. Evelyn lived life fully and we are assured that she is now resting in peace. A visitation will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020 from 4 - 7 pm at Forest Meadows Funeral Home, 725 NW 23 rd Avenue, Gainesville FL 32609. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 100 NE 1 st Street, Gainesville, FL 32601. A committal service will follow at Forest Meadows Memorial Park Central.



