WHITE,
EVELYN JUANITA, 55
Evelyn J. White of Interlachen, FL, Transitioned from this life April 8, 2019. She's a 1981 graduate of Interlachen High School and a member of Trinity United Missionary Baptist Church, Hawthorne, FL. Survived by her devoted husband Sean Ernell White; children, Anitra Graham, Mitchell George, Angelaquis George, Frank Booker, Jasmine Booker; 13 grandchildren; mother, Annie Mae Truesdale; and other relatives and friends.
Celebration of Life Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Trinity United Missionary Baptist Church, 146 S. CR 21, Hawthorne, FL, Dr. Clarence Woods, Pastor & Officiant. Burial will be in Gilgal Cemetery. Viewing on Friday at PINKNEY-SMITH FUNERAL HOME 21400 SE Hawthorne Rd, Hawthorne, FL, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. and Saturday at the church 10:30 a.m. - 11 a.m. No viewing after eulogy.
