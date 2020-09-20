1/1
EVELYN POLK FLOYD
1937 - 2020
FLOYD, EVELYN POLK
Evelyn Polk Floyd, 83, of Bell, FL, passed away September 9th at Ayers Rehabilitation Center in Trenton FL.
She was born in Trenton FL, to Clayton and Mae Polk, on February 5th 1937. She married Charles Floyd Sr. from High Springs in September of 1954 and they remained happily married for 57 years until his death in October of 2011.
She is also preceded in death by two sisters, Kathleen Smith of Gainesville, FL, Myrtleen Green of Ocala, FL and a Brother, George Clayton Polk of St. Augustine, FL. She is survived by another sister, Jean Richardson of High Springs, FL. A Daughter Diana Ockay of Anninston, AL and a son Charlie Floyd Jr. of Bell, FL.
Evelyn attended High School in Trenton, FL and after marriage spent her life as a homemaker and mother. She loved spending time with her 4 Grandchildren and 7 Great Grandchildren. She enjoyed outdoor activities and especially tending to her yard.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of MILAM FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, 311 S. Main Street, Gainesville, FL 32601 (352) 376-5361.
www.milamfh.com

Published in Gainesville Sun from Sep. 20 to Sep. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Milam Funeral and Cremation Services
311 South Main Street
Gainesville, FL 32601-1803
(800) 433-5361
