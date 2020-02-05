|
BARBER, EVELYN S.
Evelyn S. Barber, our 'Mama' and 'Nana', passed away peacefully in her sleep at her home on January 31, 2020, with her daughter by her side, just one week shy of her 90th birthday. She was the second born of four children to Emmie Lucille and Quincy Sanders in Millville, Florida. Her Daddy originally named her Pansy, but as she explained, 'Mama thought better of it'. Evelyn's father passed when she was only five. Several years later Emmie remarried Obie Lee Coon who raised them with love, just as his own in Niceville, Florida.
She moved from Niceville to Valdosta and raised her family as a working mom. She worked at the Office Of The Inspector General as a young woman then spent most of her working years caring for others at Alachua General Hospital, as a private duty nurse at several area hospitals and nursing homes, and as a volunteer with Hospice and home hospice.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, James and Buddy; and sister Yvonne. She is survived by her son, Mack Austin; her daughters, Toni Fair and Sherry Shepard; granddaughter, Jodi Mason; grandsons, Steven and Scott Austin, Tyler and Michael Fair; great granddaughters, Abigail, Everly, Lyla, Emerson, Isabella, and Helena; great grandsons, Swayze, Maverick, and Bear; nephews, Roy, Frankie, and David; nieces, Judy, Becky, Tammy, Darlene, Jeannene and Kay; as well as their respective families.
Her children and grandchildren loved her dearly and were her greatest joy and her 'precious angels'. Evelyn lived her life to the fullest, and until her last day remained independent with a passion for supporting and caring for her friends, family, and acquaintances. Her best friend and confidante Chuck Vogel offered steadfast companionship and support during the past 20 years. Her nephew Roy and husband Charlie visited often and took her shopping. For all who visited and loved our 'Mama' and 'Nana' we are eternally grateful.
She loved the Lord and things that were red, like beautiful roses, cardinals, and her lovely red lipstick. She never missed a great garage sale, enjoyed resale stores and always talked her way into a bargain. A love of reading and learning (especially about health and medicine) inspired her daily. She treated everyone she encountered with patience, respect, and kindness and always had a genuine compliment, sweet treats and iced tea awaiting her visitors and friends.
Her gentle smile, handwritten letters, and loving hugs will be missed more than words can convey. We're sure that she has already started baking up a storm and planted a gorgeous garden in Heaven. She will forever be holding our hands from above.
She requested no memorial service and asked that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to any organization that brings you joy. Please celebrate each day and live life with great love, just as Evelyn showed us is possible.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020