WILDER, EVELYN V.
It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Evelyn 'Eve' Vance Wilder, loving wife and mother, on April 21, 2019. Eve was born and raised in Miami, Florida, the youngest of three daughters of Herbert and Emily Vance.
She will be dearly missed by her husband of 67 years, Buna Joe Wilder; her children (and their spouses), Terry Nicholas (Brian), Karen Scott (Andy Schoder), and Buna Joe Wilder, Jr. (Natalie); her grandchildren, Caroline Nicholas Knight (Brett), Ande Nicholas Bluett (Daniel), Allison Scott, Laura Scott, and Andrew Scott, Jr.; and her great granddaughter, Arly Bluett.
Eve earned her bachelor's degree in English at Duke University, where she met Joe Wilder on a blind date. Upon her graduation from college, they were married in Coral Gables in 1952. They returned to live in Durham, North Carolina, where she worked as a teacher while Joe completed medical school at Duke. They moved to California, where Joe served in the U.S. Army Medical Corps, and then lived in Coral Gables and Fernandina Beach before settling in Gainesville for most of their married life.
Throughout their years in Gainesville, Eve and Joe were actively involved in their local community and with the University of Florida. They were passionate about neurology and memory-related disorders. They established and funded a Professorship in Alzheimer's Disease at the University of Florida and formed The B.J. and Eve Wilder Center for Excellence in Epilepsy Research at the McKnight Brain Institute of UF through the B.J. and Eve Wilder Family Foundation Inc., where Eve served as the Secretary and Treasurer.
Eve was a longtime member of the Junior League and Garden Club. For many years she enjoyed horseback riding, golf, and tennis. She loved to bake, play bridge with her friends, and enjoyed reading, mystery and spy novels in particular. Eve was also dedicated to keeping abreast of investment trends, current events, and politics.
Eve was devoted to her family and friends. They were the most important parts of her life and she will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Memorial Services were held privately. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Evelyn V. Wilder may be made to: The Alzheimer Disease Research Fund # F002267 at The UF Foundation. The UF Health Office of Development P.O. Box 100386 Gainesville, FL 32610. Arrangements are in the care of MILAM FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES 311 S. Main Street Gainesville, FL 32601 (352) 376-5361.
