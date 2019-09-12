Home

POWERED BY

Services
Duncan Brothers Funeral Home
428 Nw 8Th St
Gainesville, FL 32601
(352) 376-2437
Resources
More Obituaries for Evlyn Alexander
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evlyn Decker Alexander

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Evlyn Decker Alexander Obituary
ALEXANDER,
EVLYN DECKER
Evlyn Decker Alexander, a native of New Jersey, who lived in Gainesville, age 69, Minister & Retired Nursing Assistant, entered into eternal rest on September 9, 2019, during a brief stay at Shands Hospital.
A Retired Nursing Assistant, Mrs. Alexander used her Bachelor's Degree in Theology to activate her calling as a Minister - And thus worked diligently as a Minister of Faith Tabernacle of Praise Ministries.
The Homegoing Celebration will be held 11:00AM Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Faith Tabernacle of Praise Ministries (Gainesville, FL). Dr. Larry D. Mitchell will deliver the Eulogy; Dr. Bonnie R. Mitchell (Local Pastor) will be officiating. Minister Alexander will be viewed at the Funeral Home on Friday 2:00-7:00PM - At the Church on Saturday 30 Minutes prior to the Services - And with the Processional.
Endearing Memories will remain with Minister Alexander's sons - John Alexander of Gainesville, FL and Michael Alexander (& Tonya) of Canon City, CO; daughter - Sue Ann Alexander (& Joe James) of Gainesville, FL; 5 grandchildren; brother - Edward Decker (& Mary) of High Springs, FL; nieces, nephews, cousins & friends.
Arrangements Entrusted To DUNCAN BROTHERS'
FUNERAL HOME
428 NW 8TH St
Gainesville, FL
Published in Gainesville Sun from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Evlyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now