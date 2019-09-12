|
|
ALEXANDER,
EVLYN DECKER
Evlyn Decker Alexander, a native of New Jersey, who lived in Gainesville, age 69, Minister & Retired Nursing Assistant, entered into eternal rest on September 9, 2019, during a brief stay at Shands Hospital.
A Retired Nursing Assistant, Mrs. Alexander used her Bachelor's Degree in Theology to activate her calling as a Minister - And thus worked diligently as a Minister of Faith Tabernacle of Praise Ministries.
The Homegoing Celebration will be held 11:00AM Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Faith Tabernacle of Praise Ministries (Gainesville, FL). Dr. Larry D. Mitchell will deliver the Eulogy; Dr. Bonnie R. Mitchell (Local Pastor) will be officiating. Minister Alexander will be viewed at the Funeral Home on Friday 2:00-7:00PM - At the Church on Saturday 30 Minutes prior to the Services - And with the Processional.
Endearing Memories will remain with Minister Alexander's sons - John Alexander of Gainesville, FL and Michael Alexander (& Tonya) of Canon City, CO; daughter - Sue Ann Alexander (& Joe James) of Gainesville, FL; 5 grandchildren; brother - Edward Decker (& Mary) of High Springs, FL; nieces, nephews, cousins & friends.
