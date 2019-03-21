Home

EZRA CAL WILLIAMS

EZRA CAL WILLIAMS Obituary
WILLIAMS, EZRA CAL
(1962-2019)
Ezra Cal Williams of Williston, Fl passed away on March 17, 2019 at Shands Hospital surrounded by his family.
Ezra will be remembered by his Wife Joyce Williams and his 6 children, Garret Williams, Calvin Williams, Tam'la Wheeler, Denard Williams, Precious Williams, Brain Williams, and Latacha Ford. 22 grandchildren, 2 great-grands and 8 siblings. Wake service will be held on Friday, March 22,2019, 5-7 p.m. New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 21251 NE 40th PL Williston, FL. Service will be held at 1:00p.m. at Unity Temple International Fellowship, 2351 NE 200th Ave Williston, FL. Services are under the direction of D. Williams Mortuary Services, 6120 SW 13th Street Gainesville, Florida 32608.
'Serving With A
Spirit of Excellence'
Published in Gainesville Sun from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019
