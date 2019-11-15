|
|
PFEIFFER, FAYE COLEMAN
Faye Coleman Pfeiffer, 83 of Gainesville, FL went home to be with the Lord on Nov. 10, 2019. She was born in Bratt, FL on Oct. 30, 1936 and was the daughter of Richard Thomas Coleman and Carrie Mae Long Coleman. Faye was a full time mother for 13 years, then attended Santa Fe Community College and graduated with honors from the University of Florida in childhood education, later earning her master degree. She taught school in Alachua County for 25 years and cherished the relationships she had with fellow teachers and students. After retiring she devoted much of her time to missionary work including studying Russian Language and for a time lived abroad teaching the children of missionaries in the countries of Latvia, Estonia and Poland. She spent her later years in Keystone Heights FL. Faye was preceded in death by her parents as well as 3 brothers and 3 sisters. Left to cherish Faye's memory are her son, Clyde Thomas Pfeiffer, two grandchildren, Katherine 'Katie' Pfeiffer and Julianne (Ron) Wheeler and one great grandson 'Liam' Wheeler as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.
Funeral Services will be held on Monday, November 18, 2019 at 12 noon at Grace at Fort Clarke 9325 W. Newberry Road, Gainesville, FL. 32606. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. to 12 noon at the church. Interment will follow a reception service at Forest Meadows Central Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to Talbot Elementary School (noting memory Faye Pfeiffer) to support teachers that routinely purchase classroom supplies from personal funds.
Arrangements are under the care of MILAM FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, 311 South Main Street, Gainesville, FL.
(352) 376-5361.
www.milamfh.com
Published in Gainesville Sun from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019