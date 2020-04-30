|
BLAKE, FELTER EDWARD
Mr. Felter Edward Blake of Alachua, Florida entered into thy masters joy Tuesday, April 27, 2020. A celebration of life gathering of family and close friends will take place Friday, May 1, 2020 at 10:00am from the Phillip & Wiley Mortuary Chapel, 310 State Road 26 Melrose, Florida. Rev. Milford L. Griner officiating. Mr. Blake leaves to cherish his memory six loving children, three sisters, two brothers, seventeen grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the chapel at 9:45am
**Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic we ask nicely that you respect the families private gathering**
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020