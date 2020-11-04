Ferman Perry III
Gainesville - Ferman Langley Perry, III, left the cares of this Earthly world behind, and went home to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at the E. T. York Hospice Care Center, following a long illness.
Mr. Perry, who retired from the Gainesville V. A. Medical Center, had a passion for photography.
His celebration of life will be held at his home. It will be a private ceremony for his family and close friends only. They will be contacted by his wife Gale with the specific date and time. Please be Covid conscious and wear your mask; social distancing will be required. Please visit his memorial page at: www.williamsthomasfuneralhome.com
.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION
WILLIAMS-THOMAS DOWNTOWN
(352) 376-7556