Ferman Perry III
Gainesville - Ferman Langley Perry, III, left the cares of this Earthly world behind, and went home to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at the E. T. York Hospice Care Center, following a long illness.
Mr. Perry, who retired from the Gainesville V. A. Medical Center, had a passion for photography.
His celebration of life will be held at his home. It will be a private ceremony for his family and close friends only. They will be contacted by his wife Gale with the specific date and time. Please be Covid conscious and wear your mask; social distancing will be required. Please visit his memorial page at: www.williamsthomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Williams-Thomas Funeral Home Downtown
404 North Main Street
Gainesville, FL 32601
(352) 376-7556
