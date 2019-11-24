|
ALCANTARA,
DR. FILEMON DE OCAMPO
Filemon Alcantara, also known as 'Fil,' was born on December 22, 1923, in Quezon Province, Philippines. While sleeping at Haven Hospice, in Gainesville, Florida, he passed away and met the good Lord on November 21, 2019, at 9:17 PM. In his last weeks, he was constantly surrounded by family and friends.
Fil is survived by his loving wife, Fe, of 53 years; and two sons, Philip and Manny. He was also loved by many relatives in the Philippines.
Dr. Alcantara graduated from the College of Medicine, in 1957, from St. Thomas University, in Manila, Philippines, and completed medical internship and residency in various hospitals in the United States. He worked for the V.A., the State of Florida, and for private practices in Ohio, California, and Florida.
Fil was a generous and a devout Catholic at Holy Faith Catholic Church in Gainesville, Florida, and enjoyed social gatherings with friends. His hobbies included gardening, dancing, and providing works of mercy to fellow men.
A visitation will be held at Forest Meadows Funeral Home, 725 NW 23rd Ave. Gainesville, FL 32609, on Monday, November 25, 2019 from 7:00 PM to 8:00 PM. A funeral mass will be at Holy Faith Catholic Church on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 from 9:30-10:30am with a reception following at the Parish Hall. A committal service will follow at Forest Meadows Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, please donate to either Holy Faith Catholic Church or Haven Hospice, both in Gainesville.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019