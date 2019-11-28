Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pinkney-Smith Funeral Home
727 NW 2nd Street
Gainesville, FL 32601
(352) 376-8686
Resources
More Obituaries for Fletcher Young
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fletcher D. Young Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Fletcher D. Young Sr. Obituary
YOUNG, SR.,
FLETCHER DORENZO, 87
Elder Fletcher D. Young, Sr., 87, of Gainesville, transitioned from this earth November 20, 2019. He's a 1950 graduate of Lincoln High School, an US Army Veteran of the Korean War, member of American Legion Post 16, retired assembly technician with Chrysler Corporation, and Pastor of Pilgrim Rest Church Of God In Unity, Gainesville, FL. Survived by his loving and devoted wife, Alfreda Young; a brother, William King; daughters, Melvina Harrison, Kay Patterson, Addrenia Young-Gordon (Curtis); sons, Fletcher D. Young, Jr., Michael Rich (Lydia); and a host of devoted grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws and friends.
Celebration of Life Service will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, Rev. Destin Williams, Pastor, Presiding Elder Ben Hoover, Eulogist. Viewing on Friday 3 p.m. - 5 p.m. at Pinkney-Smith Funeral Home of Gainesville and 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. at Pilgrim Rest Church Of God In Unity, Gainesville, FL. Viewing 30 minutes before service on Saturday at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church. No viewing after eulogy.
PINKNEY-SMITH FUNERAL HOME OF GAINESVILLE www.pinkney-smithfuneralhome.com
Published in Gainesville Sun from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Fletcher's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -