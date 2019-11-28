|
|
YOUNG, SR.,
FLETCHER DORENZO, 87
Elder Fletcher D. Young, Sr., 87, of Gainesville, transitioned from this earth November 20, 2019. He's a 1950 graduate of Lincoln High School, an US Army Veteran of the Korean War, member of American Legion Post 16, retired assembly technician with Chrysler Corporation, and Pastor of Pilgrim Rest Church Of God In Unity, Gainesville, FL. Survived by his loving and devoted wife, Alfreda Young; a brother, William King; daughters, Melvina Harrison, Kay Patterson, Addrenia Young-Gordon (Curtis); sons, Fletcher D. Young, Jr., Michael Rich (Lydia); and a host of devoted grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws and friends.
Celebration of Life Service will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, Rev. Destin Williams, Pastor, Presiding Elder Ben Hoover, Eulogist. Viewing on Friday 3 p.m. - 5 p.m. at Pinkney-Smith Funeral Home of Gainesville and 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. at Pilgrim Rest Church Of God In Unity, Gainesville, FL. Viewing 30 minutes before service on Saturday at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church. No viewing after eulogy.
PINKNEY-SMITH FUNERAL HOME OF GAINESVILLE www.pinkney-smithfuneralhome.com
Published in Gainesville Sun from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2019