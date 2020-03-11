|
BALDWIN, JR., FLETCHER N.
EMERITUS PROFESSOR FLETCHER N BALDWIN, JR
Born Portsmouth, Virginia 1933 to Fletcher N. Baldwin and Mona Cimino Baldwin. Died February 18 at home, Gainesville, Florida. Educated at Norview, Bullis, The Universities of Hawaii, (football and judo teams), TCU, Georgia (president law school student body), Illinois, Yale. Supportive parent, educator, counselor, attorney, human rights activist, chair faculty rights and responsibilities, appointed spe-cial assistant state attorney. University of Florida College of Law (1962 to 2018) Professor of Constitutional Law, former Chesterfield Smith professor; Moot Court Advisor, Director of CLEO and The Introduction to American Law, diversity recruiter; Professor of Financial Crime and Director of the Center for the Study of International Financial Crime, 25 year sponsor and presenter at Jesus College Cambridge International Symposium on Financial Crime, president of AAUP, Florida hearing officer. Baldwin was a believer in and member of world peace through world law; he taught multiple years at colleges of law throughout the world - Makerere, Kampala; Montpellier, France; Warsaw, Poland; London; PUKE, Rio; La Escuela de Libre, Mexico City; Natal Petermeritsburg; Stellenbach; Kabul, Afghanistan; UNLV; and Baylor and served as financial crimes and constitution con-sultant to governments in Manila, Philippines; Bangkok, Thailand; Indonesia, Kampala, Uganda, and Kiev, Ukraine, on the ABA staff of OPAL at Princeton and Brown.
He practiced before the United States Supreme Court and Florida Supreme Courts and in the courts of Florida, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, New York, Arizona, and Alabama.
He was a Fulbright, Sailor, and Rule of Law professor; Phi Beta Kappa fellow, Phi Kappa Phi Order of the Coif, American Bar Fellow, ACLU, Amnesty, Georgia Bar, ALI, Kappa Sigma. His interest in history and law was infectious and impacted his survivors: daughter Leland T. Baldwin JD, Tampa (Robert Burns JD), Walker, LA; Fletcher, Charlotte; Baldwin, Tampa; a son Fletcher N. Baldwin, III, JD, Wellington, (Mary), Kate, Houston; Alyson, Nashville; Nathan, Tallahassee; Hannah, Wellington, sister Lynne Baldwin Martin, Stone Mountain, (Tom JD) Ted, JD, Virginia; Kim JD South Carolina; Kelly historian Atlanta Grace and Lilly shared child Sunjie Sun (aka Jane) JD, Shanghi and Freemont; (John) Nancy, New Haven, and Helen Shanghi; wife of 64 years Nancy T. Baldwin JD, Gainesville and Amelia Island, and Monti. He served in the United States Marines and the US Army. His home base from 1962 to 2020 was the Levin College of Law, University of Florida. He was a researcher and author, an 8 o'clock - his classes and his church, Holy Trinity Episcopal.
Memorial service will take place April 18 at Holy Trinity at 3pm.
