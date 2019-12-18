|
|
ROSS, FLONNIE 'SUE'
Flonnie 'Sue' Ross was born in Clinton County, Kentucky on September 13, 1927 to Fred and Nola Stockton, one of ten children. She lived a long and productive life, residing in Detroit, Michigan, North Miami Beach Florida, Gainesville, Florida and finally Tallahassee, Florida.
She worked into her seventies, finally moving from Gainesville to Tallahassee in 2005. Her strong work ethic took her from grocery retail to a long career in banking and finally ending with the Office of the Clerk of the Circuit Court of Alachua Co. from 1993-2004.
While in Gainesville during her banking career, she joined the American Business Women's Association, Arredondo Chapter. She served as their president from 1983-84. She was voted Woman of the Year by that chapter in 1981. She was a member of the Morning Glory-Amaryllis Circle of the Tallahassee Garden Club and cherished the friendships she formed there.
She is survived by daughter, Shirley Baker; son-in-law, Dennis Baker; granddaughters, Suzanne Baker and Catherine Baker. She is also survived by great granddaughter, Sophie Baker Burnette; sister, Deane Storie, Huntsville, AL and many nieces and nephews, all of whom she loved dearly. She was predeceased by ex-husband, Dalton Dean Ross and eight of her siblings.
The family would like to thank Big Bend Hospice, Becky and Jasmine from Home Instead for their care in her final days.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019