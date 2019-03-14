|
WHITE,
FLORA MAE BROWN
'RED'
Flora Mae Brown White, age 79, Daughter of the late Joseph & Jessie Lee Wilson-Brown, Wife of the late Allen White, Retired Cook, surrendered to the Will of God on Thursday, March 7, 2019, during a brief stay at North Florida Regional Medical Center.
She was a Member of Pleasant Plain United Methodist Church.
The Homegoing Services will be held 10:00AM Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Pleasant Plain United Methodist Church (Jonesville Community) where Rev. Theo Rivers is Pastor, with Bishop Willie Ross delivering the Eulogy. The Burial will follow at Pleasant Plain Cemetery. Mrs. White will be viewed at the Funeral Home Friday 2:00-7:00PM - At the Church on Saturday 30 Minutes prior to the Services - And with the Processional. The Procession will form at the residence of her sister - Rosa Clements, 813 NW 154th St, Jonesville Community/ Newberry, FL at 9:15AM
Left to cherish precious moments are her sons - Freddie White, Sr. (& Denise) of Newberry, FL and Nigel White of Gainesville, FL; 4 grandchildren; 3 great grands; brothers - Rev. Joseph Brown (& Sarah) of Gainesville, FL, Charlie Brown Sr. (& Rebecca) and Alfonso Brown of Newberry, FL; sisters - Lois McCray (& Dea. Henry) and Rosa Clements of Newberry, FL and Jessie Baker (& Emanuel) of Gainesville, FL; nieces, nephews, cousins & friends.
Arrangements Entrusted To DUNCAN BROTHERS'
FUNERAL HOME
428 NW 8TH St
Gainesville, FL
Published in Gainesville Sun from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019