SEARER,
FLORENCE ABBY SMITH
Florence Abby Smith Searer went home to be with her Lord on December 24, 2019. She was born February 4, 1936 at Pierson, Florida to Leona Helen Stadweiser Smith and John Archibald Robertson Smith 'Bob.'
Predeceased by her parents, four sisters, one brother.
Surrounded by her one and only husband of 65 years, Victor LaMont Searer, Jr., daughter Victoria Wilson (Taz) of Lake City, Florida, son David Wayne Searer (Dawn) of Cary, North Carolina, son Gerald LaMont Searer (Julie) of Boynton Beach, Florida, six grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; brother-in-law Erskine Parks, Jr., several cousins, nieces and nephews and lots of dear friends scattered around the country.
Florence supported her children in church, band, sports and school activities. A life-long Christian, she hopes she set a good example for others and spread a little sunshine across the paths of those she crossed. God bless each of you.
Visitation will be held from 6-8 pm on Friday, January 3, 2020 at Forest Meadows Funeral Home, 725 NW 23rd Ave, Gainesville, FL 32609. Celebration of Life is at 1:00 pm on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Northwest Baptist Church, 5514 NW 23rd Ave, Gainesville, FL 32606. Reception to follow.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020