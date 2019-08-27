Home

FLORENCE B. O'DELL


1941 - 2019
FLORENCE B. O'DELL Obituary
O'DELL, FLORENCE B.
Florence B. O'Dell, 78, of Waldo, Fl., passed away, August, 25, 2019.
She was born August 14th 1941 in Ossining, New York.
She is survived by children Glen T. Evans, Toby F. Evans, Charles W O'Dell Jr. & wife Heather., Robin M. Butler & husband Richard W. Chris Moses O'Dell, sister Barbara Holbert and husband Ron. sister Stephanie Jansen & husband Dan; grandchildren Charles L., Kaci L., Charlee W. Icy R., Branch E,.
There are no funeral services.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019
