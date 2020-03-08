|
|
Dubiner, Florence
Florence Dubiner (nee Falek), of Gainesville, FL, passed away peacefully at home, in her 97th year, on February 27, 2020, surrounded by her loving family and caregiver.
Prior to moving to Gainesville, Florence, and her late husband Jack (m.1947-2010), had homes in Bloomingburg, NY, and Leesburg, FL, where they treasured the company of friends and family, as well as gardening, and travel, and where Florence loved mahjong and was unbeatable in cards, during their retirement years.
Prior to retirement, Florence resided in Rockland County for 20 years, where she raised her family, and where she and her husband owned and operated Ben Franklin franchise businesses in Pearl River and Tappan, NY, as well as Naugatuck, CT. During the Rockland County years, Florence was also a member of the Nanuet Hebrew Center Sisterhood and was a volunteer of Rockland County Community Mental Health hotlines, Rockland Psychiatric Center, and Nyack Hospital for many years.
Florence, who was born in the Bronx, NY, and raised in Jersey City, NJ, was the daughter of the late Hyman Falek and Fannie Falek (nee Rosenberg), who had both immigrated from Pilzno and Tarnow, Poland, respectively, prior to the Holocaust, and became grocery shop proprietors in Jersey City. Florence had a younger brother, Leo, who pre-deceased her.
Florence graduated from Ferris High School in Jersey City, where official recognition of her physical beauty ("best looking") followed her throughout her life. Following high school, Florence attended secretarial school before joining one of the US based offices of the Quartermaster Corps, where she proudly worked to support US Army troops during WWII, and where she established lifelong friendships, before meeting and marrying Jack.
Florence is survived by her children, David (Cyndee) and Karen, as well as grandchildren, Rachel, Anni, and Simon, to whom she was a very fun and loving "Bam-ma" during the most tender, special years. Florence loved and was loved by her nieces and nephews, as well as her cousins in Israel, all of whom hold precious memories of her. There is also a special place in heaven for her caregiver, Angela, whose loving care during Florence's final months, gave shelter from the storm. Please visit her memorial page at www.williamsthomasfuneralhome.com.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION
WILLIAMS-THOMAS DOWNTOWN
352-376-7556
Published in Gainesville Sun from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2020