|
|
DUBINER,
FLORENCE (FALEK)
Florence Falek Dubiner passed away peacefully at home, in her 97th year, on February 27, in Gainesville, FL, surrounded by family and loving caregiver. Previously, Florence had homes in Bloomingburg, NY, and Leesburg, FL. Florence was a resident of Rockland County for 20 years, where she, with her husband of 63 years, Jack, who predeceased her, owned and operated local Ben Franklin businesses, and raised their family. Florence was born in the Bronx, NY, and raised in Jersey City, NJ. She was the daughter of the late Hyman Falek and Fannie (Rosenberg) Falek, who both immigrated from Poland in 1922. She was predeceased by her brother, Leo. Florence is survived by her children, David (Cyndee), of Gainesville, and Karen, of NYC; grandchildren, Rachel Dubiner, and Anni and Simon Turkel; loving nieces and nephews, and cousins in the US and Israel. May she rest in peace. Please visit her memorial page at
www.williamsthomas
funeralhome.com
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION
WILLIAMS-THOMAS
DOWNTOWN
(352)376-7556
Published in Gainesville Sun from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2020