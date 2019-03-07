|
|
ISENHOUR,
FLORENCE HOBBS
Mrs. Florence Hobbs Isenhour, 88, died Sunday, March 3, 2019 at her residence in Celebration, Florida.
Mrs. Isenhour was born in Knoxville, Tennessee on October 19, 1930 to John and Gretchel Hobbs. Mrs. Isenhour moved with her family to Gainesville, Florida in 1963 from Newton, North Carolina. She was a longtime volunteer for North Florida Regional Medical Center and the Gainesville Harvest.
Mrs. Isenhour was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Edwin F. Isenhour. She is survived by a son Edwin F. Isenhour, Jr., of Port Orange, FL.; a daughter Elizabeth (Michael) Parker, of Celebration, FL.; two grandchildren, John Edwin Parker of Orlando, FL., and Katherine Elizabeth Parker of Jacksonville, FL and a sister Mary Ruth Anderson of Maryville, TN.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 3:00 p.m., at Windsor at Celebration, 1370 Celebration Blvd., Celebration, Florida.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019