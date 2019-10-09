|
CARTER, FLORENCE M.
Our beloved Florence M. Carter was born September 15, 1923 in Jeffersonville, Indiana to the late William J. Brown, Sr. and Lillie B. Brown. She departed this life on September 28, 2019 at Shands Teaching Hospital, Gainesville, FL.
Florence was educated in the Indiana School System and graduated from Clark High School. She was employed by the State of Florida and retired as a Cottage Supervisor at Tacachale in Gainesville, FL.
On April 9, 1944 she was united in Holy Matrimony to Vernon T. Carter.
Florence was active in her home ministry; where she ministered to numerous people until her health failed her. She loved the Lord and devoted her time, and energy witnessing for the Lord.
Homegoing Celebration will be held at 3:00 PM, Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Washington Funeral Home Chapel, 3809 East University Avenue, Gainesville, FL.
Public viewings for Florence will be held at Washington Funeral Home, Tuesday, October 8, 2019 from 2:00 - 7:00 PM, at the chapel Wednesday, October 9, 2019 one hour prior to the Service and with the Processional. The Processional will form at Washington Funeral Home at 2:30 PM.
Florence leaves to cherish her memory, two sons, Thomas H. Carter and Jack R. Carter of Gainesville, FL, daughter-in-law, Mary I. M. Carter; two sisters, Lilly Taylor of Louisville, Kentucky and Grace Douglas of Rochester, New York. Also surviving are numerous grandchildren, nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.
