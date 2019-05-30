|
|
HALL, FLORETHA ANITA
Ms. Floretha Anita Hall, 49 a native of Chiefland and Trenton Florida passed away on May 18, 2019.
The Visitation for Ms. Hall will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019 at Carnegie Funeral Home in the Wade Greenlee Memorial Chapel from 6-8pm. The Memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019, 12noon at Jones Temple COGBF, 610 NW 252nd Street Newberry, Fl.
Services are under the
Professional Care of Carnegie
Funeral Home (217 SE 4th Ave.) Chiefland, Florida.
(352) 493-1857
'Providing Everlasting
Memories and Love'
Published in Gainesville Sun from May 30 to May 31, 2019