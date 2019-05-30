Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carnegie Funeral Home
217 S.E. 4th Ave.
Chiefland, FL 32626
352-493-1857
Resources
More Obituaries for FLORETHA HALL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FLORETHA ANITA HALL

Obituary Condolences Flowers

FLORETHA ANITA HALL Obituary
HALL, FLORETHA ANITA
Ms. Floretha Anita Hall, 49 a native of Chiefland and Trenton Florida passed away on May 18, 2019.
The Visitation for Ms. Hall will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019 at Carnegie Funeral Home in the Wade Greenlee Memorial Chapel from 6-8pm. The Memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019, 12noon at Jones Temple COGBF, 610 NW 252nd Street Newberry, Fl.
Services are under the
Professional Care of Carnegie
Funeral Home (217 SE 4th Ave.) Chiefland, Florida.
(352) 493-1857
'Providing Everlasting
Memories and Love'
Published in Gainesville Sun from May 30 to May 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now