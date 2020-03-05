|
GRAHAM, FLORRIE MAE
Mrs. Florrie Mae Graham age 94, passed away February 24, 2020 at the E.T. York Haven Hospice Care Center in Gainesville, FL. Mrs. Graham was a member of Faith Baptist Church, she was a member of the Daughters of the Elks, and the Female Protective Society, Lodge #10. She was employed with the Veterans Administration Hospital as an Environmental Service Technician.
Mrs. Graham is survived by her children, Lannie M. Graham (Cynthia), Land O Lakes, FL, Charles L. Davis (Sharion), Gainesville, FL, Betty J. Ward, Port St. Lucie, FL, and two grandchildren.
Funeral Services for Mrs. Graham will be held 11:00am, Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the Jerusalem Church of God By Faith, Rev. Duane Gainey, Pastor, Rev. Kevin Thorpe, Officiant; burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery, Gainesville, FL. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18, N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.
Mrs. Graham will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 2:00pm until 7:00pm, and on Saturday at the Church from 10:00am until the hour of Service. Family and friends are asked to meet on Saturday at the home of Mrs. Graham, 2511N.E. 71st Terrace, Gainesville, FL at 10:00am to form the Cortege.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020