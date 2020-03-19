|
JAMES JR., FLOYD
Floyd James Jr., 69 of Gainesville, Florida entered into his Heavenly Home on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at his home after an extended illness.
He leaves to cherish beautiful memories, loving and devoted daughters, LaMonica Jones (Orain), Darria James (Xavier), and JahLisa James. A devoted ex-wife of 44 years, Dr. Donna F. James. Grandsons, Azaiah James and Antonio Mason, Jr. Brother, Earvin James, Sr. (Antoinette).
A memorial service will be held on March 21, 2020 at 10am at Open Door Ministries, 601 NE 19th Street, Gainesville, FL 32641. Arrangements are under the care of Forest Meadows Funeral Home, 725 NW 23rd Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32609. 352-378-2528.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020