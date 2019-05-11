Home

Forest Meadows Funeral Home and Cemeteries
725 NW 23rd Avenue
Gainesville, FL 32609
(800) 958-2528
THOMAS, FLOYD W.
On May 9th, 2019, just shy of his 95th birthday, Floyd W. Thomas was taken into the presence of the Lord Jesus Christ. He was a native of Florida, born in Brooker on July 12th, 1924. He was a veteran of World War II serving in the US Army. He was a graduate of Mercer University and received a Master's Degree from Tennessee Temple at the tender age of 75. He was married to Patricia Thomas of Gainesville and they both attend actively at Westside Baptist Church. He was an ordained Baptist Minister and served as Pastor for (3) churches in his earlier career. He retired as a U.S. Customs Inspector He is survived by his wife Pat and (2) sons Gary Thomas of Gainesville and David Thomas of Vero Beach. He has (6) grandchildren; Kelley Thomas, Jay Thomas, Amy Moeller, Zachary Thomas, Jeremy Thomas, and Erin Starnes. He also has (5) great grandchildren. A visitation will be held at Westside Baptist Church on Monday, May 13 th at 1:00pm and the funeral service to follow at 2:00pm. Floyd will be transported to St. Augustine the following day to be buried alongside his first wife Carlene Thomas. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Westside Baptist Church. Arrangements are under the care of Forest Meadows Funeral Home, 725 NW 23rd Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32609. 352-378-2528.
Published in Gainesville Sun from May 11 to May 12, 2019
