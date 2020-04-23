Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jones-Gallagher Funeral Home
620 E Nona St
Starke, FL 32091
(904) 964-6200
Resources
More Obituaries for FORREST DAVIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FORREST "BASIL" DAVIS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
FORREST "BASIL" DAVIS Obituary
DAVIS, FORREST 'BASIL'
Mr. Mr. Forrest 'Basil' Davis age 92 a lifelong resident of Graham passed away Monday, April 20, 2020, at Haven Hospice in Gainesville. He was born March 21, 1928, in Waldo to Noah Jefferson and Mattie (Dowling) Davis. Mr. Davis retired from E. I. DuPont as an analyst following 30 years of employment. He was a member of Rock Primitive Baptist Church and was one of the founding members of Louise Hunting Club. Mr. Davis was an avid hunter and sports fan of all kinds; he made sure he was involved in his grandchildren and great grandchildren's curricular activities as well as just spending time with each of them. In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by his son in-law William Wesley 'Woody' Mason; brothers Wilbur, Carlton, Ernest, Albert, Raph and a sister Irene Blaha. Left behind is his loving and devoted wife of 70 years Betty Jean Davis and their three children Jean Kendrick (Jim), Kay Mason, and Harold Davis (Ruth) all of Graham along with a brother Alvin Davis of Hawthorne. He was also lovingly called 'Pop' and 'Poppa D' by his six grandsons, sixteen great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. Due to the Covid 19 restrictions service times cannot be announced.
Arrangements are under the care of JONES-GALLAGHER FUNERAL HOME, 620 E. Nona St. Starke, FL 32091.
(904) 964-6200. www.jonesgallagherfh.com.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of FORREST's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -