DAVIS, FORREST 'BASIL'
Mr. Mr. Forrest 'Basil' Davis age 92 a lifelong resident of Graham passed away Monday, April 20, 2020, at Haven Hospice in Gainesville. He was born March 21, 1928, in Waldo to Noah Jefferson and Mattie (Dowling) Davis. Mr. Davis retired from E. I. DuPont as an analyst following 30 years of employment. He was a member of Rock Primitive Baptist Church and was one of the founding members of Louise Hunting Club. Mr. Davis was an avid hunter and sports fan of all kinds; he made sure he was involved in his grandchildren and great grandchildren's curricular activities as well as just spending time with each of them. In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by his son in-law William Wesley 'Woody' Mason; brothers Wilbur, Carlton, Ernest, Albert, Raph and a sister Irene Blaha. Left behind is his loving and devoted wife of 70 years Betty Jean Davis and their three children Jean Kendrick (Jim), Kay Mason, and Harold Davis (Ruth) all of Graham along with a brother Alvin Davis of Hawthorne. He was also lovingly called 'Pop' and 'Poppa D' by his six grandsons, sixteen great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. Due to the Covid 19 restrictions service times cannot be announced.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020