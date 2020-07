Or Copy this URL to Share

MIKEL, FOUAD ANTON

Fouad Anton Mikel, 84, passed away 5 July 2020 at Orchard Cove Nursing home after a long battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife Bertha, five children, and eight grandchildren. The funeral service will be held at Forest Meadows Memorial Park Central on 9 July 2020 in the presence of his immediate family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store