Frances Christine (Moore) Pugh Crook died August 13, 2020 at the age of 87 under the care of Haven Hospice at Brookdale Southwest Memory Care. She was born July 22, 1933 in Roanoke, Virginia. She graduated from St. Andrews Catholic High School where She played saxophone in the band and was captain of the girls' basketball team. She lived in Gainesville, Florida since 1960.

Frances' life was filled with a "can do" spirit and devotion to her Roman Catholic faith, devoting herself to church, family and work. As a member of St. Augustine's Catholic Student Center, she served in many areas, including the Parish Council. While caring for three children, her chronically ill husband and ill mother-in-law, she completed her AA degree from Santa Fe (Community) College. She moved up the professional ladder from Clerk-Typist in the education college to Associate Director of Personnel at the University of Florida (now, Human Resources). She completed her Bachelor's and Master's Degree in Business Administration from the University of Florida while at-tending classes at noon and evenings for just over 10 years. By the time she was 40, she was named one of the top ten businesswomen in the country by the American Busi-ness Women's Association. She was a regular contributor to "New Woman" magazine for several years commenting on issues in Human Resources. She retired from Florida Atlantic University as Director of Human Resources, where she worked for about 8 years, while maintaining her home in Gainesville.

Frances was an avid Gator Fan and enjoyed cooking big family dinners. Her family named her the "Queen of Cuisine" at her church where she cooked special dinners at the Rectory, provided refresh-ments for special occasions (including overseeing the 50th anniversary of the church) and provided such good soups for Lenten Fridays that one parishioner mocked the soups "didn't seem like a sacrifice" to consume. The family favorite recipes of this "simple country cook" (as she referred to herself) include fried chicken and pumpkin pie. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank Shelby Moore and Rose (Newhart) Moore and her husband Robert E. Crook. Frances is survived by her sister Dorothy Rose (Moore) Willard of Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina and by her "three good children" Caro-lyn E. Munroe (fiancé Michael), Gregory L. Pugh (Tammy), and Rhonda G. Peyton (John). She is also survived by her grandchildren Lauren Frances Munroe (fiancé Ryan), Nicolette Peyton Valentine (Mike) and Jesse B. Peyton and numerous other relatives and friends. Family and friends will gather for visitation at Forest Meadows Funeral Home 725 NW 23 rd Ave. Gainesville, FL 23609, on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 from 6-8 PM. A funeral service will be held at St. Augustine Church and Catholic Student Center, 1738 W. University Ave. Gainesville, FL 32603, on Thursday, August 20, 2020 @ 2 pm, with Rev. David J. Ruchinski officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Meadows Memorial Park - Central. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Francis House (local shelter for the homeless) 413 S. Main St. Gainesville, FL 32601.

