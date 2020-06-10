SPENCER, FRANCES G.

Frances G. Spencer, 102, passed away on June 7, 2020 at E.T. York Care Center in Gainesville, FL. She was born on January 1, 1918 in Manchester, CT to John & Anna Gazdzicki. Her childhood was spent in Poland until the late 1930's where she returned to the United States. She was married for 68 years to Harold L. Spencer, CWO, USAF Ret. Frances had a love for gardening, cooking, animals, language and travel. She retired from Cuesta Rey Cigar Factory in Tampa, FL. She enjoyed the company of her neighbors, family and friends.

Frances is preceded in death by her son, William H. Spencer, and her husband Harold L. Spencer.

She is survived by her daughter, Brenda S. Coffey, her daughter-in-law, Sara W. Spencer, grandsons, Scott W. Spencer & Raymond L. Coffey, granddaughter, Dawn S. Jarrell, and great grandchildren, Richard L. Jarrell III & Mia Silva Coffey.

Frances' final resting place will be at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL. Arrangements are under the care of Forest Meadows Funeral Home, 725 NW 23rd Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32609. 352-378-2528



