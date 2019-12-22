|
|
HENKLE, FRANCES
LOUISE LEAVISTER
Frances Louise Leavister Henkle, age 95, beloved matriarch, passed gracefully from this world Sunday, December 8, 2019, surrounded by love and family. Born August 18, 1924 in Raleigh, NC, the youngest child of Bertha Croom of Laurel Hill, NC and Clarence Dorsey Leavister of Oxford, NC.
She was preceded in death by sister, Catherine Elizabeth Pearce; brothers, Charles, Harry, and William Leavister; and husband, David Kincaid Henkle.
She is survived by daughters, Katherine Bigger (Donald), Nancye Henkle-McPeek (Robert), and Holly Stewart (William); seven grandchildren, David, Richard, Jeremy aka Benjamin, Patrick, and Joshua Armstrong; Meagan Browett, Simone Riquelme; and eight great-grandchildren, Sterling and Hendrick Browett; Sophia, Savannah, Jeremy, Jr., Mack, Riley, and Kaley Armstrong.
Frances emerged from humble beginnings. She lost her mother at age four, endured the Great Depression and, in 1936, survived the second deadliest tornado in North Carolina's history. After graduating from Greensboro HS (1941) and then secretarial school, she became a Civil Service stenographer in Washington, DC. Upon returning to Raleigh, she met the love of her life, David Henkle, from Lucia, NC, who was attending NCSU on the GI Bill after serving as a tail gunner over Germany in World War II. Frances and David married December 21, 1946. David earned a civil engineering degree from NC State (1949) and was hired by J. A. Jones Construction in Charlotte, NC. He eventually rose to VP of International Division and Estimation.
David's work moved the family (and pets!) to San Juan, PR and San Francisco, CA, eventually back to Charlotte. Frances became an avid traveler, taking particular joy in flying on Singapore Airlines or in anything related to Paris. She modeled helping behaviors to care for others in the community, engaged the family in St. Martin's Episcopal Church, and volunteered as a fitness assessor at her daughters' elementary school. An exacting seamstress with lifelong interest in fashion, Frances used her treadle sewing machine to clothe her young daughters in matching dresses for Easter.
Between managing her home, cultivating Lenten Roses, and caring for a succession of family pets, Frances earned her real estate license and worked in the Charlotte market. In retirement, she became an increasingly savvy bridge player and a practiced Lady Golfer, and continued her Altar Guild work with St. John's Episcopal Church and at the chapel at Southminster in Charlotte, where she moved at age 84. There, she loved to walk her cherished dog 'Daisy,' visit with friends over dinner, or sit in her patio garden and chat with passersby. In 2017, after moving to Gainesville, FL, she became a member of Holy Trinity Episcopal Church. Her family and faith brought her great comfort in her final years, as did caregivers Sharon, Aida, Kathy, Betsy, Alma and Faith.
A Memorial Service will be held at Southminster Chapel, 8919 Park Rd., Charlotte, NC on Friday, January 31, 2020, at 1:00 pm, with a reception to follow. Her ashes will be interred with those of husband David at St. John's Episcopal Church Columbarium Wall, Charlotte. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her memory to Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 100 NE 1st St., Gainesville, FL 32601 or Operation Catnip, 4111 NW 6th St., Suite C, Gainesville, 32609. Arrangements: Milam Funeral Home, Gainesville.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2019