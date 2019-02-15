|
COKER, FRANCES M.
Frances M. Coker, 87, passed away Saturday, February 9, 2019 in Gainesville, FL.
Fran was born in Cairo, Georgia on September 24, 1931 to William and Ramella Elkins Matthews. After the untimely death of her parents, she came into the care of the Florida Baptist Children's Home where her faith in the Lord was nurtured. A graduate of Lakeland High School, she married Charles 'Buster' Coker in Arcadia and eventually settled in Punta Gorda, FL where they raised their family. Fran enjoyed a successful career as an office manager and bookkeeper. She was a devoted Christian and a talented singer, finding special joy in traditional Christian hymns. Fran was an enthusiastic gardener and liked nothing better than spending a day working in her yard. She played the piano, enjoyed crochet, was an accomplished seamstress and a wonderful southern style cook. She had a quick wit, was very well read and enjoyed lively debate on any topic.
Fran was preceded in death by her loving husband Charles, brothers James and Malachi and her sister Eunice. She is survived by her three children: Mike Coker (Denise), Annette Coker Caprario (Richard), Robert Coker (Tina), grandson Christopher Coker and great grandson Jadon Coker.
She will join Charles in burial at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida at 10 am on Monday, February 18, 2019.
Memorial contributions may be made to Haven Hospice, 4200 N.W. 90th Blvd. Gainesville, FL 32606.
Funeral arrangements will be handled by MILAM FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, 311 Main St., Gainesville, FL 32601, (352) 376-5361.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2019