MARKHAM, FRANCES MARIAN (GENTRY)
Alachua - Frances Marian (Gentry) Markham, age 90 of Alachua, FL, passed away peacefully after a long struggle with kidney disease on July 30, 2020 at Haven Hospice, Lake City, FL. She was born October 21, 1929 in Naylor, GA, daughter of the late Estes McDonald Gentry & Kay Dee (Carter) Gentry Frances graduated from Ocala High School, and attended University of Florida College of Arts and Sciences.
Frances was an active member of the Beta Sigma Phi sorority. She worked various jobs as bookkeeper, a secretary at Westside Baptist Church, and a substitute teacher in Alachua County schools. Frances was the founder of the Deaf program at Sidney Lanier Center in the early 60's, which is still operating today.
Frances married Glynn R. Markham on January 21, 1951 at First Baptist Church, Ocala, FL, They soon moved and lived in Gainesville for 15 years until they moved to Alachua in 1967. Together they were past owners and operators of the Rebel House Restaurant (presently Brown's Country Buffet) in Alachua for over 33 years, before retiring in 2001.
She was a long time member of First Baptist Church of Alachua and kept her membership there even after moving in 2016 to be near her daughter and son-in-law in Lake City, FL.
Frances had a very warm, selfless and loving heart. She enjoyed visiting the sick at hospitals, and paying her respect to friends and family members at funerals. You rarely saw her without a smile on her face.
Frances had many hobbies: One was watching the Florida Gators football and basketball games, in person or on TV. She enjoyed hearing gospel/bluegrass music, especially played by her grandson's and their father. She was frequently known for making delicious homemade pecan and strawberry pies. Several years she made enough pies to serve at the annual Cattlemen's Association dinner while being a member of the Alachua Woman's Club.
Left to cherish her love and memories are: (son) Fredrick Markham (Nancy), Knoxville, TN; daughter Cynthia Andrews (Stephen) Lake City, FL; grandchildren Martha Bower (Joseph) Knoxville, TN, Andrew Markham (Lora) Knoxville, TN, Brian Andrews (Sarah) Lake City, FL, Michael Andrews, Flowery Branch, GA; Great-grandchildren Gracie, Gabe, and Riley, and a host of friends.
Frances is preceded in death by her husband, Glynn R. Markham (May 2007); sister, Mildred Stark, and niece, Laura Stark Brown.
The family will receive family and friends at the First Baptist Church of Alachua, 14005 NW 146th Ave., Alachua, FL 32615 on Tuesday, August 4, from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. Funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m., with burial to follow at Newnansville Cemetery, Alachua, FL. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Florida Baptist Children's Home, C/O First Baptist Church of Alachua. Arrangements are in the care of MILAM FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, 311 S. Main Street, Gainesville, FL (352) 376-5361 www.milamfh.com